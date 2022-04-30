AMA Muhith would never go back to Sylhet

“Wherever I was or I am, Sylhet attracts me very much. I would go to Sylhet again.” Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith expressed his desire to come to his hometown in an interview to Prothom Alo’s editor Matiur Rahman on 21 March. He also informed the family members that he wants to come to Sylhet in forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and they made arrangement in this end. Leaving all the plans and desire to come to Sylhet behind, the veteran economist passed away last night.

The 88-year old veteran economist breathed his last at United Hospital at around 12:55am on 30 April.

His younger brother and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told Prothom Alo that the first namaz-e-janaza of AMA Muhith would be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque at 10:30am on Saturday. His second janaza would be held at Parliament Plaza at 11:30am and the body would be taken to Central Shaheed Minar at 2:00pm where people would pay their respects. AMA Muhith’s body would be taken to his hometown Sylhet for burial. (The janaza at parliament plaza, however, has been postponed for unavoidable reasons).