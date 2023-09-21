UN in Bangladesh marks International Day of Peace on community radio 

The United Nations in Bangladesh has teamed up with influencers and the Bangladesh Community Radio Association to mark the International Day of Peace, stated a press release.
On 21 and 22 September, 19 community radio stations reaching 28 districts across Bangladesh will broadcast inspiring messages on the link about peace and sustainable development.
The messages were recorded by the UN resident coordinator’s office and feature various voices from Bangladesh including educational platform 10 Minute School teacher Sakib Rashid, cricketer Jahanara Alam, ActionAid country director Farah Kabir, Bangladesh Adivasi Forum general secretary Sanjeeb Drong and development coordination officer at the UN RCO Halima Neyamat.
The International Day of Peace (IDP) was established in 1981 by the UN General Assembly to strengthen the ideals of peace and build a more peaceful world for everyone. This year’s IDP theme ‘Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals’ draws attention to the interconnection between peace and sustainable development.
Promoting and sustaining peace contributes to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and achieving SDGs is essential to ensure a just, peaceful and inclusive society, free of fear and violence.
Commenting on the importance of the International Day of Peace, UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said, “Restoring peace in our lives and our world is crucially needed and I am grateful that together with the Bangladesh Community Radio Association we were able to produce and spread inspiring messages to mark the International Day of Peace across Bangladesh.”
She continued, “The responsibility for promoting peace does not solely lie with governments. Individual and collective action and a vibrant civic space are needed to promote solidarity, equality, inclusion and respect. Everyone has a role to play in promoting peace and achieving the sustainable development goals.”
The 2023 observance of the International Day of Peace coincides with the SDG summit that takes place in New York in September, marking the mid-point milestone in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, as well as with the 75th anniversaries of both the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.
In his statement on the day UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said, “Peace is the result of action. Action to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure that no one is left behind. Action to end the war on our planet and its natural gifts.”
“Action to uphold and protect the human rights and dignity of every person- especially as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights” he continued.
In conclusion UN secretary general stated that “Peace is not only a noble vision for humanity. Peace is a call to action. Let us commit to build, drive, and sustain peace for all.”
The full UN Secretary-General’s statement published on 21 September is available in English and in Bangla on the UN in Bangladesh website. Please visit: https://tinyurl.com/yv5f72ks
Links to the radio messages will be available on the UN in Bangladesh’s X (previously Twitter) and Facebook pages.