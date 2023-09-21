UN in Bangladesh marks International Day of Peace on community radio 

The United Nations in Bangladesh has teamed up with influencers and the Bangladesh Community Radio Association to mark the International Day of Peace, stated a press release.

On 21 and 22 September, 19 community radio stations reaching 28 districts across Bangladesh will broadcast inspiring messages on the link about peace and sustainable development.

The messages were recorded by the UN resident coordinator’s office and feature various voices from Bangladesh including educational platform 10 Minute School teacher Sakib Rashid, cricketer Jahanara Alam, ActionAid country director Farah Kabir, Bangladesh Adivasi Forum general secretary Sanjeeb Drong and development coordination officer at the UN RCO Halima Neyamat.