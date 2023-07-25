World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh’s public health diplomacy at the UN

Since 2018, Bangladesh had been leading the "Group of Friends on Drowning," an advocacy group consisting of like-minded UN member states since 2018. Its efforts were supported by organizations such as the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and other actors in the health sector and civil society.

Drowning emerged as a major global cause of mortality, with children aged 1-4 years being particularly vulnerable. Over 90% of drowning deaths occurred in low- and middle-income countries, predominantly affecting children and youth. Shockingly, in the past decade alone, 2.5 million lives were lost to drowning, with estimates excluding deaths related to disasters and water transport incidents. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that drowning claims over 235,000 lives annually, translating to approximately 650 deaths per day or 26 deaths per hour. These figures exceed those related to maternal mortality or malnutrition. Drowning is often referred to as a "silent epidemic" due to its under-recognized impact, resulting in limited resources and attention for prevention and awareness efforts.

The economic cost of drowning is also substantial, estimated at USD $146 billion globally each year, with some low-income countries experiencing costs equivalent to 0.8% of their GNI. Drowning represents not only an injury but also an inequity, while its prevention is intricately linked to sustainable development. Success in reducing under-five mortality, and ultimately achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3, relies on preventing deaths from drowning. Investment in education, immunization, and nutrition is compromised by each life lost to water, highlighting the potential contribution of drowning prevention to multiple SDGs.

In the context of Bangladesh, drowning emerged as one of the three leading causes of death among children, with an average of 50 children losing their lives to drowning every day, amounting to over 18,000 deaths per year. Rural areas experienced higher drowning rates among children under-5 (9.7%) compared to urban areas (7%).

Despite these alarming statistics, drowning had not received sufficient international attention, resulting in a lack of policy responses and resource allocation. Among over 26,000 resolutions passed by the United Nations over 75 years, drowning had not been considered until 2021.

Since the adoption of the UN resolution, numerous initiatives have been launched worldwide to address this pressing issue, bringing together governments, NGOs, and communities to raise awareness about drowning risks. Innovative programs have targeted high-risk areas and vulnerable populations, providing training in swimming, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and water rescue techniques. The recent World Health Assembly resolution in 2023, a follow up of UNGA resolution, is expected to further accelerate progress.

Bangladesh takes pride in its efforts to scale up interventions for child drowning prevention. Given its geography and numerous communities located near water bodies, including 44 million children under the age of 14, action on this agenda is of critical importance to the country. Bangladesh has based its actions on research, evidence, and best practices, which have yielded positive results. The country recognized drowning as a leading cause of death among children in 1999 and subsequently implemented a series of actions to reduce the drowning rate.

Building upon years of practical interventions to prevent or reduce drowning, Bangladesh passed the Day Care Center Act 2021, ensuring institutional supervision of children. The country has also established the National Alliance for Drowning Prevention to raise awareness within communities. To scale up child drowning prevention interventions, the Government of Bangladesh, through the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, is in the process of implementing 8,000 community daycare centers (Anchals) to provide care for 200,000 children under five and teach survival swimming to 360,000 children aged 6-10 within four years in 45 subdistricts across 16 districts. The government has allocated $32 million USD in central budget support to extend efforts to 16 districts over 2022-24 fiscal years. Drowning prevention has been included in the Integrated Management of Childhood Illness (IMCI) agenda, and lessons on drowning prevention are now part of school curricula. The introduction of a $20 survival swim skills course in Bangladesh has resulted in an 80% increase in child survival rates. Globally, it has been proven that low-cost, high-impact actions can contribute to child survival and community resilience.