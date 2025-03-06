Plan International, Prothom Alo sign MoU
Plan International Bangladesh and Prothom Alo signed on Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will remain in effect for three years.
Plan International Bangladesh’s country director Kabita Bose and Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman signed the MoU at Prothom Alo’s Karwan Bazar office in Dhaka.
Under this MoU, Plan International Bangladesh and Prothom Alo will jointly work on child rights, women rights, organising girls’ summit on what to do to face climate change and disasters, roundtable, gender sensitive workshops, awarding fellowships to female journalists and some other issues.
The issues will be implemented in Dhaka, Cox’s Bazar, Rangpur and Barishal.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Plan International Bangladesh’s country director Kabita Bose said it was a great joy for them to work with the country’s leading newspaper Prothom Alo.
She hoped this joint initiative will play a vital role in implementing the rights of women and children.
Plan International Bangladesh’s director (influencing campaign and communications) Nishat Sultana, director (finance, operations and systems) AFM Moyeen, campaign manager Jarfisha Alam, communications manager Arif Ahmed, Prothom Alo’s assistant editor Firoz Chowdhury and communications and programme officer at Prothom Alo’s special affairs department Mizanur Rahman also were present at the MoU signing event.