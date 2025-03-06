Plan International, Prothom Alo sign MoU

Under this MoU, Plan International Bangladesh and Prothom Alo will jointly work on child rights, women rights, organising girls’ summit on what to do to face climate change and disasters, roundtable, gender sensitive workshops, awarding fellowships to female journalists and some other issues.

The issues will be implemented in Dhaka, Cox’s Bazar, Rangpur and Barishal.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Plan International Bangladesh’s country director Kabita Bose said it was a great joy for them to work with the country’s leading newspaper Prothom Alo.