Annulment of DSA sought from Mushtaq’s gayebana janaza

A gayebana janaza (token funeral prayers) of writer Mushtaq Ahmed was held in front of the National Museum at the city’s Shahbagh on Friday afternoon.
Mushtaq, who was in jail for 10 months in a lawsuit under the controversial Digital Security Act, died in Kashimpur prison on Thursday. Mushtaq’s death triggered protest and a huge outcry in social media platforms.
Former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haq Nur areanged the gayebana jazana which was attended by people from different backgrounds.
Before the prayers, a protest rally was organised where eminent citizens asked the authorities to revoke the Digital Security Act immediately.
Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury alleged that Mushtaq has been killed. The government, law enforcers and all others involved with enacting DSA are responsible for Mushtaq’s murder.
He said DSA is a law contradictory to basic human rights.
Chairman of Dhaka University’s law department Asif Nazrul said the government that enacted DSA and the law enforcers who are implementing the law are equally responsible for Mushtaq’s death.
Gana Sanghati Andolon’s chief coordinator Zonayed Saki said, “We, on behalf of citizens, will organise a protest march towards the prime minister's office on 3 March demanding democracy. The rally would be for establishing the basic rights of the people.”
Nurul Haq urged all to join a sit-in programme at 11:00am on Saturday in front of National Press Club demanding annulment of the DSA.
Supreme court lawyer Hasnat Qaiyum, Dhaka University international relations department teacher Tanzimuddin Khan, economics department’s assistant professor Rushad Faridi, writer and journalist Faruk Wasif, Rashtrachinta member Didarul Bhuiyan, Chhatra Adhikar Parishad’s acting convenor Rashed Khan, among others, spoke at the rally.
Former social welfare affairs secretary of DUCSU Akhtar Hossain conducted the janaza.