State, law enforcement agencies responsible for death of Mushtaq

The death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed is a very sad incident. Such a death cannot be accepted. The state, the government and law enforcement agencies are responsible for the death of a writer who had been detained for days simply for expressing his thoughts.
Besides, I think, the judiciary also has to be more cautious. The bail plea of writer Mushtaq was turned down for six times. The judiciary should have been more humane and taken human rights in consideration.
What could be the reason that a person has to be kept behind the bars for months only for writing something! Mushtaq's writing should have been scrutinised to see if it contained anything really against the government or the state. Above all, cases could be filed, but he had every right to bail. Besides, there were orders to investigate the case further. What harm would the state have faced if this man had been released on bail? He would have at least received proper treatment.
People say many things on social media these days. There could be criticism of the government too. There is nothing criminal about it. Mushtaq had written something on social media. It has to be analysed to see whether he was involved in any seditious act.
Facebook is an open media. It should have been made clear how could he be involved in anti-state activities by writing there.
The judiciary has to take a look at this side. It is not that a person has to be kept behind bars if the law enforcement agencies detain him. Judiciary has to consider the rights of a person and whether the allegations against the person are true at all.
* This article has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza