Student orgs hold govt responsible for custodial death of writer Mushtaq

Following the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed several left-leaning student organisations brought out protest procession in the capital on Thursday midnight.

The left-leaning student organisations held the government responsible for the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in-custody.

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who was arrested last May in a case filed under Digital Security Act amid the Covid-19 crisis, died in police custody at around 8:30pm on Thursday.

Mushtaq suffered a heart attack inside his cell at Kashimpur High Security Prison on Thursday evening, the jail authorities claimed.