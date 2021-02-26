Writer Mushtaq, arrested under Digital Security Act, dies in custody

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who was arrested last May in a case filed under Digital Security Act amid the Covid-19 crisis, died in police custody at around 8:30pm on Thursday.

Mushtaq suffered a heart attack inside his cell at Kashimpur High Security Prison on Thursday evening, it was learnt. He was transported to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival, senior jail superintendent Md Gias Uddin said.

The 53-year-old writer was behind bars since May last year following his arrest in a case started by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

On 20 August last year, he was shifted to the Kashimpur prison, Gias Uddin said.