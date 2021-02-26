Writer Mushtaq Ahmed a victim of legal discrimination

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed’s custodial death is unwarranted. Mushtaq is a victim of legal discrimination. Keeping Mushtaq incarcerated so long for his writings is legal discrimination while the murder accused persons are roaming around freely on bail.
We are saying there is no democracy in the country. It is nothing. In fact this death says that there remains nothing in our state system. There is no point in just chanting that there is no democracy, there is no democracy.
Mushtaq Ahmed appeared before the court for the last time on 23 February. I saw him that day. I did not see any ailment which could lead to his death. This death seems mysterious to me. An impartial investigation is needed into this death.
The probe should not be done by the docile police force. Any independent organisation should carry out the probe.
Serious criminals are being granted bail by courts but Mushtaq Ahmed was not. His bail petitions were rejected on six occasions. I think he should have been bailed. The court could grant him bail considering everything.