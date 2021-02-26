We must uncover whether Mushtaq’s death was natural or murder

The death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, detained under the Digital Security Act, has to be investigated. As a rights activist, I can say that the law under which Mushtaq Ahmed was detained and kept behind bars is nothing but oppressive and this must be amended.

Writer Mushtaq was kept confined for long, almost for a year. Whereas the allegation, brought against him, has no merit at all, time and again his bail pleas were rejected. The state must look into how justified was the police case and deposition against him, otherwise, this law will continue to be used to oppress the people. The people’s right to freedom of expression will be truncated. Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, detained under this act, is still in jail. He is yet to get bail. His family alleged that he was tortured. This also has to be looked into.