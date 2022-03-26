Another man poisons himself, unable to irrigate land

Before going to the police station, Rajshahi sadar member of parliament Fazle Hossain Badsha visited the home of Abhinath Marandi in the village Nimghatu of Godagari and consoled his mother Sohagi Soren. Later, speaking to newspersons in front of the Godagari police station, he said Abhinath has been seeking water for irrigation for 12 days and finally told the operator he would take poison and kill himself if he wasn't given water. The operator paid no heed and this pushed him to suicide. The MP later went to the police station and said as soon as the case was filed, the deep tubewell operator Sakhawat Hossain must be arrested.

MP Fazle Hossain Badshah alleged that the ethnic minority groups were discriminated against when it came to supplying water. Such oppression existed in the entire Godagari and Tanore area. He demanded that the government and the human rights commission carry out a high level inquiry into the matter.