Another MC College gang-rape suspect arrested

Another accused in the Sylhet MC College gang rape was arrested from Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj on Sunday.
The arrested is Rabiul Islam aka Hassan, 25. A team of police arrested Rabiul around 10:00 in the night.
When contacted, Habiganj superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Ullah confirmed Rabiul's arrest to Prothom Alo.
So far three of the six accused have been arrested in connection with the gang rape.
Earlier in the morning, police arrested prime accused Saifur Rahman from Chhatak in Sunamganj. An hour later, detectives arrested Arjun Lashkar from Madhabpur of the district.
Rabiul is a resident of Jagdal village of Dirai upazila of Sunamganj. Along with his affiliation with Chhatra League, Rabiul is also the convener of Muktijuddha Mancha of MC College wing.
The incident took place between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Friday. The victim's husband filed the case against nine people at the Shahparan police station, naming six people.
The six accused are Saidur Rahman, 28, Tarequl Islam alias Tareq Ahmad, 28, Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Rony, 25, Arjun Laskar, 25, Rabiul Islam Alias Hassan, 25, and Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum, 25.
According to the statement, the accused asked for 'toll' from the plaintiff (the rape victim’s husband) on 25 September. As he did not give the money, the accused took their car near the college hostel’s five-storey building of Block 7. They raped the woman and took her gold ornaments.