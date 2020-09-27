Another MC College gang-rape suspect arrested

Another accused in the Sylhet MC College gang rape was arrested from Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj on Sunday.

The arrested is Rabiul Islam aka Hassan, 25. A team of police arrested Rabiul around 10:00 in the night.

When contacted, Habiganj superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Ullah confirmed Rabiul's arrest to Prothom Alo.

So far three of the six accused have been arrested in connection with the gang rape.

Earlier in the morning, police arrested prime accused Saifur Rahman from Chhatak in Sunamganj. An hour later, detectives arrested Arjun Lashkar from Madhabpur of the district.