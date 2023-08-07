Cyber Security Act: Law minister gives details of offences and punishment

Anyone committing this offence will be sentenced to maximum 5 years or maximum fine of Tk 1 million or both. The second time such an offence is committed, the punishment will be higher.

In the proposed law, this has been changed and made bailable (it was previously non-bailable) and the sentence has been lessened. The maximum sentence in this case is 2 years.

Section 31 of the Digital Security Act has also been amended in the proposed law. This section states that if any person intentionally publishes or transmits anything in website or digital layout that creates enmity, hatred or hostility among different classes or communities of the society, or destroys communal harmony, or creates unrest or disorder or deteriorates or advances to deteriorate the law and order situation, then such act of the person shall be an offence and he will be given a prison sentence not exceeding 7 years or a fine no exceeding Tk 500,000 or both.

In the proposed law, the sentence has been lowered to 5 years. The provision for higher punishment in case of a second offence, has been cancelled.

Digital Security Act Section 32 about the offence and punishment for breaching secrecy of the Government states that if any person commits or abets to commit an offence under the Official Secrets Act by means of computer, digital device, computer network, digital network or any other digital means, he shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years, or with fine not exceeding Tk 2.5 million, or with both.

This section has provision for sentence not exceeding 14 years in the case of hacking or a fine not exceeding Tk 10 million or both.

The law minister, in reply to a question, said there is no separate provision for the media in the proposed law. He said that the ongoing case will continue under the Cyber Security Act.