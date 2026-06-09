What message did the Turkish foreign minister leave behind?

In December 2020, the then Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Dhaka. Highlighting the significance of that pre Covid-19 pandemic visit, the Turkish foreign ministry quoted Çavuşoğlu on its website, stating, “Bangladesh is one of South Asia’s rising stars and a crucial partner in our Asia Anew initiative.”

Six years later, Turkey’s incumbent Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, arrived in Bangladesh. Following a three-day visit, he has now departed. During his stay, he held talks with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

In that meeting, three frameworks were announced to elevate bilateral relations to the next level. These include: annual ‘2+2 dialogues’ involving the Foreign and Defence Ministers of both countries; upgrading the annual foreign ministry-level meetings to the ministerial level; and forming a consultative committee under the foreign ministry to further strengthen political, economic, and strategic cooperation.

What Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said six years ago about Bangladesh’s importance to Turkey has now been reinforced by Hakan Fidan, who, during his first visit to Dhaka, clearly outlined what Ankara intends to do for advancing the relationship with Dhaka to the next level.