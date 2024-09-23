3 new sections, 2 subsections in draft amendment of ICT act

The International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973 is likely to see amendment soon with addition of three new sections and two subsections in the proposed draft, to ensure justice over the killings that took place during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

The new development came to the light at a view exchange meeting held at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) here in the capital today, Monday.

“The proposed draft amendment to have three new sections 4(a), 13(a), 20(a) and two new subsections, 3(3) and 12 (2). Apart from these, a proposal was made to bring amendments to sections 3(2) (a), 4 (2) and 19,” law ministry sources said.