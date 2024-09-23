3 new sections, 2 subsections in draft amendment of ICT act
The International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973 is likely to see amendment soon with addition of three new sections and two subsections in the proposed draft, to ensure justice over the killings that took place during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.
The new development came to the light at a view exchange meeting held at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) here in the capital today, Monday.
“The proposed draft amendment to have three new sections 4(a), 13(a), 20(a) and two new subsections, 3(3) and 12 (2). Apart from these, a proposal was made to bring amendments to sections 3(2) (a), 4 (2) and 19,” law ministry sources said.
Laying emphasis on establishing justice, law adviser Asif Nazrul said the present government does not want any revenge or vengeance, adding, “The amended act should be acceptable to all. Many injustices have taken place in the past. Judges will be appointed at the tribunal soon.”
ICT chief prosecutor advocate Tajul Islam said his goal is to ensure justice and he sought help of all in this regard.
The International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973 was enacted to detain, prosecute and punish persons responsible for committing genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and other crimes allegedly committed during the War of Liberation.
Presided over by Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, the meeting was attended by local government, rural development (LGRD) and cooperatives adviser AF Hasan Arif, industries, housing and public works adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, law and justice division secretary Md Golam Rabbani, legislative and parliamentary affairs division secretary (current charge) Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury, electoral system reform commission chairman Badiul Alam Majumdar, senior lawyer and human rights activists ZI Khan Panna, former district judge Iktedar Ahmed, barrister Sara Hossain, ICT chief prosecutor advocate Tajul Islam and barrister Jyotirmoy Barua were present at the meeting, among others.