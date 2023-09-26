China supports Bangladesh in opposing 'external interference': Ambassador

Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen has said his country supports Bangladesh in opposing 'external interference' to keep internal stability and achieve development.

"China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in opposing external interference, so that the country can maintain domestic unity and stability and achieve development and revitalization," he said.

The Chinese ambassador made the remark while speaking at a reception, hosted by Chinese embassy at a city hotel on Monday evening to celebrate China's 74th anniversary.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan spoke as the chief guest while chairman of parliamentary standing committee on ministry of foreign affairs Faruk Khan and state minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman were present among other dignitaries.