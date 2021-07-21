Around 900,000 cows to be sacrificed in Dhaka city

DSCC’s chief waste management officer Md Badrul Amin, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that there may be less animals sacrificed in the south city this time as compared to previous years.

Taking the overall coronavirus situation into consideration, it is estimated around 600,000 cows will be slaughtered this Eid. Preparations for waste disposal has been taken accordingly. He said there will be no formal inauguration of the waste disposal drive in the south city. The cleaners have already started the work, he said.

It is estimated that alongside the cows, around 250,000 to 300,000 goats will also be slaughtered in the south city.

Public relations officer of DSCC Md Abu Naser said, 10 teams have been formed to supervise the waste disposal in the areas under DSCC jurisdiction including the cattle ‘haats’.

A control room has also been set up. These steps have been taken to supervise the waste disposal of the cattle market waste and, from 2:00pm today, Wednesday, till 2:00pm 24 July, in all areas of the south city.