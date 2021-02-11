Ashrayan project: 50,000 more houses for homeless in April

Some 50,000 more homeless and landless families are going to get homes in April next as prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s gifts in the ‘Mujib Year’.

Earlier in January, about 70,000 homeless and landless families received homes along with two-decimal lands from the prime minister.

The prime minister’s office (PMO) on Wednesday asked the field administrations to complete 50,000 homes in the second phase by 7 April.

In order to make the homes more sustainable and durable, the PMO brought changes in the design and increased allocation by Tk 20,000 against each house.

“The construction works on 50,000 houses will have to be completed by 7 April,” PMO secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah said at a virtual meeting with all the Upazila nirbahi officers, deputy commissioners, and divisional commissioners.

The houses will be distributed after 15 April, he said.