Food crisis in Saint Martin’s as vessel movement off for 7 days

Movements of passenger and cargo vessels on the Teknaf and St Martin’s sea lanes have been closed for the last seven days due to several incidents of shootings targeting the Bangladeshi vessels from the Naikhongdia area of the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Although no casualties were reported, several vessels were damaged. As a result, vessel movement on the Teknaf-St Martin’s sea lane has been called off.

This has led to immense sufferings of at least 10,000 residents of St Martin’s island. The islanders are not able to go to Teknaf even for emergency purposes due to the closure of vessel movement. It is not possible to send daily commodities from Teknaf either. As a result, a food crisis has emerged.

Meanwhile, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are sending letters to the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) protesting the incidents of firing bullets aiming at the Bangladeshi vessels without any reason. However, these letters aren’t coming to work.