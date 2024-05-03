Myanmar's civil war and our ‘neutrality’

It can be seen from another angle too. For instance, if a group of the Arakan Army is thwarted in a fight along the border, they can retreat into Bangladesh. We can provide them with shelter. Then what will Bangladesh do? Will we contact the Arakan Army and tell them to take their troops back? If we want to be neutral, wouldn’t that be the thing to do?

Interests are at the root of international relations. Neutrality is acceptable when it goes in favour of national interests. Not directly taking any sides in the Myanmar civil war is probably in our national interests. But it must be seen whether the fleeing of Myanmar troops into Bangladesh and facilitating their return, is putting this neutrality into question.

It also must be seen whether this consideration being displayed towards the military of Myanmar is at all in our interests. The junta may be on the back foot, but it continues in its inflexible stand towards Bangladesh. It is Myanmar that decides how their troops will be taken back and Bangladesh simply acquiesces. Just recently two Bangladeshi fishermen were shot and injured by the Myanmar navy on the river Naf.

The junta may be losing ground to the Arakan Army in the civil war, but no one knows the ultimate outcome. I feel that war at one stage will come to a standstill and all parties will sit at the table and bring the war to an end. Analysts believe that the warring ethnic groups will more or less be able to gain regional autonomy.