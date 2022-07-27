BBS project director of Dildar Hossain highlighted different aspects of the primary report at the event.
According to the 2022 census, 91 per cent of pollination is Muslims while Buddhist population also fell by 0.01 per cent to 0.61 from 0.62 per cent in 2011.
The 2022 census report mentioned two factors contributed to the fall of Hindu pollination; the first one is out migration of Hindu population meaning that they are leaving the country and the second is low fertility rate among Hindus.
According to the 2022 census report, population saw an average growth of 1.22 per cent annually, which was 1.37 per cent in the 2011 population. Population density rose to 1,119 from 976 in 2011 and literacy rate increased to 74.66 per cent from 51.77 per cent in 2011.
The countrywide population census and house survey began on 15 June. The census was supposed to conclude on 21 June but due to the flood situation in the Sylhet division the census activities got delayed in that region. The census finally concluded on 28 June.