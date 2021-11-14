Hindus in Bangladesh decrease by 7.5 million over 50 years

The Hindu population in Bangladesh is on a steady wane. Over the past 50 years, the total population of the country has more than doubled, but not in the case of Hindus. The number of Hindu persons in the country had dropped by around 7.5 million (75 lakh). The number of Buddhists, Christian and persons of other religions has remained more or less constant.

The first population census in independent Bangladesh was in 1974 when Hindus made up 13.5 per cent of the population. There have been four population censuses carried out after that. The latest census in 2011 reveals Hindus now make up 8.5 per cent of the population.

In the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) 2011 population and housing census report, two reasons were given for the decrease in Hindu population in the country. Firstly, there is an outward migration of Hindus, that is, Hindus are leaving the country. Secondly, the total fertility rate is comparatively lower in the Hindu community. That means Hindu couples have relatively less children.

No data or statistics on religion-based reproductive rates is available at BBS or any other government organisation. However, a team of researchers of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Diseases, Bangladesh (icddr,b) and two other organisations carried out a demographic study of a small area in the country and said that other than outward migration and low reproductive rates, there is a comparatively higher rate of neonatal mortality among the Hindu community.