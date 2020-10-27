Australia releases COVID-19 development response plan for Bangladesh

The Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Tuesday announced the release of Australia’s COVID-19 Development Response Plan for Bangladesh for 2020- 2021 saying the country appreciates its strong development, people-to-people and trade ties with Bangladesh.

The COVID-19 Development Response Plan will guide Australia’s whole-of-government response to COVID-19 in Bangladesh over the next two years, reports UNB.

Australia will focus on investments in long-term economic growth, underpinned by inclusive education, skills development and private sector engagement.