Bangladesh–Myanmar border: Landmines claim lives, some left disabled

The lower part of his right leg, below the knee, was blown off in the explosion. With what remains of his severely injured leg, 45-year-old fisherman Mohammad Firoz has been writhing in pain in the hospital for nearly a month. He was injured in a landmine blast on 6 April while returning from fishing. The explosion took place just inside Myanmar territory, near the zero line of the Hwaikyang border in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.

Like Firoz, many residents living near Bangladesh’s border with Myanmar are frequently killed or injured by landmine and improvised explosive device (IED) blasts. Between 24 January and 1 May of this year alone, at least 13 people have been injured in such explosions. In July 2024, a young man lost his life in a similar incident. Most of these explosions have occurred in the Naikhongchhari border area of Bandarban.

The majority of those injured in landmine explosions have been left disabled. Having lost their livelihoods, many now live in misery. Their families, too, have been pushed to the brink of destitution due to high medical costs and other expenses.

In Myanmar, the long-running conflict between the country’s military and armed groups has led to widespread use of deadly landmines and munitions. In November 2023, the Arakan Army launched attacks on military bases in Rakhine State. As a result, much of the state is now under the control of the Arakan Army.