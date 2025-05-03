Deadly border
Bangladesh–Myanmar border: Landmines claim lives, some left disabled
The lower part of his right leg, below the knee, was blown off in the explosion. With what remains of his severely injured leg, 45-year-old fisherman Mohammad Firoz has been writhing in pain in the hospital for nearly a month. He was injured in a landmine blast on 6 April while returning from fishing. The explosion took place just inside Myanmar territory, near the zero line of the Hwaikyang border in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.
Like Firoz, many residents living near Bangladesh’s border with Myanmar are frequently killed or injured by landmine and improvised explosive device (IED) blasts. Between 24 January and 1 May of this year alone, at least 13 people have been injured in such explosions. In July 2024, a young man lost his life in a similar incident. Most of these explosions have occurred in the Naikhongchhari border area of Bandarban.
The majority of those injured in landmine explosions have been left disabled. Having lost their livelihoods, many now live in misery. Their families, too, have been pushed to the brink of destitution due to high medical costs and other expenses.
In Myanmar, the long-running conflict between the country’s military and armed groups has led to widespread use of deadly landmines and munitions. In November 2023, the Arakan Army launched attacks on military bases in Rakhine State. As a result, much of the state is now under the control of the Arakan Army.
Allegations have emerged that the Arakan Army has planted a large number of landmines near the Bangladesh border, resulting in casualties. According to government officials and local representatives, these mines were likely laid to prevent members of Rohingya armed groups, who are in conflict with the Arakan Army, from entering their territory. However, like the Myanmar military, the Arakan Army has denied planting landmines in the border areas.
Myanmar ranks among the top countries in the world for landmine-related casualties. This information was highlighted in the report titled Landmine Monitor 2024, published in November last year by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL). The report stated that in 2023, a total of 1,003 people were killed or injured by landmines and explosive remnants of war in Myanmar, while 933 such casualties occurred in Syria during the same period.
The United Nations introduced the Mine Ban Treaty in 1997, which prohibits the production, use, and stockpiling of landmines. However, Myanmar is one of the countries that has not signed this treaty.
Firoz explained that the Naf River is not far from his home. Across the river lies the Lalchar area, where there are several fish enclosures. Although these enclosures are inside Myanmar, people from the border areas often go there to fish. He had gone there for fishing when he was injured by a landmine explosion.
'My right leg was blown off'
Mohammad Firoz, who was injured in a landmine explosion, is from Amtali area of Ward No. 2 in Hwaikyang union, Teknaf upazila. He is currently undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital. When visited at the hospital last Monday, part of his right leg was found to be severed. Most of the remaining portion was wrapped in bandages. His wife, Sabekunnahar, is by his side.
Firoz explained that the Naf River is not far from his home. Across the river lies the Lalchar area, where there are several fish enclosures. Although these enclosures are inside Myanmar, people from the border areas often go there to fish. He had gone there for fishing when he was injured by a landmine explosion.
Recalling the explosion, fear flashed across his face. He said, “Many of us had gone fishing together. Usually, we would wade back through the water with the fish. But that day I was very hungry, so I decided to walk back along the ridge in the middle of the enclosure. Suddenly, there was an explosion. I lost consciousness for a moment. When I came to, I was standing like a tree, and my right leg was gone.”
Firoz continued, “I still had the fishing net over my shoulder. The fish basket was also hanging from my shoulder. There were around seven kilograms of fish in it. I dropped the net but held on to the basket. I thought, at least my children at home can eat the fish. Then I crawled some distance and shouted for help. Hearing my cries, nearby fishermen rescued me and took me to a hospital in Ukhiya. From there, I was transferred to Chittagong.”
Firoz, who has supported his family by fishing for over 20 years, said, “I’ve fished many times in that area before, where the explosion happened. I never faced anything like this before.”
Firoz also shared that since the explosion, he has been deeply worried about providing for his family. He said he lives with his wife Sabekunnahar, their four sons, and two daughters. His income was the main source of support for the family. Recently, his eldest son, who is 18 years old, has started earning a small amount by working as a day laborer, but it’s not enough to run the household on his own.
Firoz said, “I’ve been in the hospital for a month now. My wife is covering the medical expenses by collecting money from others. I don’t know when I’ll be discharged. Even after I’m released, I’ll need long-term treatment. I have no idea how I’ll manage the cost of treatment or provide for my family. I’m completely at a loss.”
Husband is missing, and now her son is gone too
Fifteen years ago, Rabeya Khatun’s husband left home to travel to Malaysia by sea. Since then, there has been no trace of him. In the meantime, on 7 July last year, Rabeya, 45, lost her son, Md Zubair, 18, in a landmine explosion.
Rabeya lives in a small makeshift hut made of bamboo and plastic sheets by the roadside in the Damdamia area of Teknaf. Though originally from Maungdaw in Myanmar, she has lived in Bangladesh for at least 30 years. When asked about her son Zubair, she broke down in tears. Through her sobs, she said, “I was hospitalised at the time due to illness. Zubair was at home. He went crab-catching with some locals to Laldia Char on the Naf River. There, a bomb (landmine) exploded and blew off his right leg. He later died.”
Rabeya added, “The explosion happened around 2:00pm. We got the news around 3:30pm. Some local people brought him back. He was apparently still alive near the house. He saw his elder brother and asked, ‘Where’s mom?’ Then he passed away. I rushed from the hospital and saw my son’s body.”
She said she has two sons and one daughter. Her husband, Hamid Hossain, left home 15 years ago to go to Malaysia and has not been heard from since. She doesn’t know whether he is alive or dead. Her elder son, Mohammad Ayaz, is married and lives with his in-laws. Since Zubair’s death, Rabeya has lived alone in the tiny hut with her teenage daughter. The hut, built on privately owned land, costs Tk 500 per month in rent.
Describing her hardship since her son’s death, Rabeya said, “My daughter works in other people’s houses. I work too if I can find something, otherwise I survive by asking for help from others. I don’t know if it’s possible for anyone to live in more misery than this. Life is very difficult.”
'Who will look after my farm? I don’t know how I’ll survive'
On 29 March of this year, Abdus Salam, 37, was injured in a landmine explosion 300 meters inside Myanmar territory, near the Chakdhala border of Naikhongchhari Sadar Union. The explosion severed the lower part of his left leg below the knee. He is currently receiving treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
When asked about the incident, Salam said he was working on his farmland near the zero line of the border, where he grows betel leaf and bananas among other crops. He crossed the border while chasing a monkey away from his field. Suddenly, a landmine exploded, blowing off part of his leg, including the ankle.
Salam said, “It’s a strange feeling knowing that part of my leg below the knee is gone. I’m a farmer. I have five children at home. I support my family by working in the fields. Now, who will take care of the farm? I don’t know how I will survive. Still, I have no bitterness. The explosion could have taken my life. I’m grateful to be alive.”
Salam shared that his medical expenses have already exceeded Tk 100,000. “I had surgery on my leg a few days ago. I’m feeling a bit better now. Hopefully, I’ll be discharged from the hospital in a few days,” he said.
Those injured or killed this year
Most recently, on Thursday, a Bangladeshi woodcutter was injured in a landmine explosion at the Reju Amtali border, located between Naikhongchhari in Bandarban and Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar. The victim, Monsur Alam, 30, is the son of Siraj Mia from Tulatoli village in Rajapalong union, Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar. His left leg was severely injured in the explosion. Other injured individuals this year include: Mohammad Zubair, 30 on 26 April, Md Tayeb, 35, on 8 April, Mohammad Firoz, 45, on 6 April, Abdus Salam, 37, on 29 March, Mohammad Babu, 18, on 26 March, Mohammad Sirajul Islam, 14, on 14 February, Taqi Uddin, 20, on 3 February and Nabi Hossain, 48 on 1 February.
On 24 January, four individuals were injured in separate incidents on the same day: Md. Russel, 24, Arif Ullah, 30, Ayat Ullah, 25, and Ali Hossain, 32.
These individuals were injured 200 to 300 meters inside Myanmar territory, beyond the zero line at border areas such as Chakdhala, Phultoli, Jaruliachhari, Nikochhari, Bhalukhaiya, Jamgachhari in Naikhongchhari, Bandarban, and Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar. One person sustained injuries to the chest, while the others mostly suffered severe leg injuries.
To understand how Bangladeshis are crossing the tightly secured border and entering beyond the zero line, multiple attempts were made to contact officials of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), but none of them responded.
Naikhongchhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muhammad Majharul Islam Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the Bangladesh–Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari is approximately 120 kilometers long, and not all areas are fenced with barbed wire. Many people manage to bypass BGB patrols and enter Myanmar territory, where they end up injured in mine explosions.
UNO Majharul Islam Chowdhury also said that most of the injured individuals are involved in smuggling. Awareness campaigns are being conducted regularly at the union level to prevent people from illegally crossing the border and risking their lives.
Causes behind the casualties
Discussions with members of law enforcement agencies and local representatives reveal that many residents on both sides of the border cross it without going through legal procedures. People often cross the border for activities like logging, herding cattle, farming, or fishing. Additionally, many are involved in cross-border smuggling and regularly move between the two countries. These are the people who are primarily being injured or killed in landmine explosions along the border.
Currently, landmines are planted in most areas along the Myanmar–Bangladesh border. However, the highest concentration appears to be near the border adjacent to Naikhongchhari upazila. Even slight carelessness can result in fatal accidents due to these hidden mines.
When asked, Naikhongchhari Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge (OC) Masrurul Haque said that the explosions are occurring inside Myanmar. It is not possible to say for sure why people are going into those areas.
According to what is commonly heard, residents of border villages cross the line to herd cattle, collect firewood, or transport goods.
Faridul Alam, a member of Ward No. 6 of Naikhongchhari Sadar Union Parishad, said that most people in the border area are poor. Many cross into Myanmar for smuggling. Some people collect and sell metal posts and scrap iron from the barbed wire fences along the border. They make up a large portion of those injured or killed. In response to a question, he said, “All of the landmine explosions have occurred along the zero line of the border.”
Who is planting the landmines
The increasing use of landmines by both the Myanmar military and armed groups has been highlighted in the Landmine Monitor 2024 report by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL). The report also mentions that image analysis suggests mines are being manufactured within Myanmar.
Faridul Alam, a Union Parishad member from Naikhongchhari, said that the Myanmar military initially planted mines along the border. Faridul Alam believes that the Arakan Army has planted landmines primarily to deter members of armed Rohingya groups. Several statements from the police to the media have also attributed the recent explosions to mines planted by the Arakan Army.
Most of those injured by landmines along the border are ordinary civilians. That’s because smugglers usually know where the mines are and how to avoid them, so they are rarely injured. What we can do is first discourage people from going into these dangerous areas through awareness campaigns. Beyond that, it may also be possible to engage in dialogue with the Arakan Army on this issue.Retired Major Emdadul Islam
Retired Major Emdadul Islam, who previously served as the head of the Bangladesh Mission in Sittwe, Myanmar, and is also a writer on regional security issues, spoke to Prothom Alo about the situation. He said that most of the landmine explosions are caused by mines planted by the Myanmar military. However, it is believed that the Arakan Army is also laying mines, likely out of concern over facing resistance from armed Rohingya groups. Planting landmines in this manner constitutes a violation of international law. Even if mines are placed, signboards must be posted to warn people.
Emdadul Islam further stated, “Most of those injured by landmines along the border are ordinary civilians. That’s because smugglers usually know where the mines are and how to avoid them, so they are rarely injured. What we can do is first discourage people from going into these dangerous areas through awareness campaigns. Beyond that, it may also be possible to engage in dialogue with the Arakan Army on this issue.”
*Prothom Alo’s Teknaf correspondent Gias Uddin contributed to this report by providing information.