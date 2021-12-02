AL, PCJSS at opposite poles after 24 years

Six cases, including of murder, extortion and abduction, have been filed against the central committee assistant organising secretary of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS), SK Mong, over the past five years. Probe reports have been finalised in two of these cases and means SK Mong, who is a member of Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council (CHTRC), has been indicted in neither of the two cases.

The CHTRC was formed through the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord signed 24 years ago. JSS president and the signatory of the peace accord Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma, alias Santu Larma, is the chairman of the CHTRC with the rank of a state minister.

SK Mong is one of 21 members of the CHTRC. This leader has been busy with over the past several years dealing with cases, imprisonment and bail on the other hand, and talks with the government as a member of the CHTRC, on the other.