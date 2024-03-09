Victims of domestic violence seek justice less

The woman had to remain in hospital for two days, falling victim to her husband’s abuse. Her family, under force, later paid her husband Tk 50,000 as demanded, yet the marriage didn’t last.

The girl (20) shared the stories of her two-year stormy marriage, sitting in a yard in Ambaria village under Rajapur union of Sirajganj’s Belkuchi upazila on 19 February.

The woman’s house is in Aguria Char village under Rajapur union of the same upazila. You need a boat to reach there in monsoon but the water levels are low now.

She came to Ambaria on foot for the work of non-government organisation (NGO) National Development Programme (NDP). The woman, who has studied up to Class Five, has taken sewing training there.

The woman was saying that she got divorced eight months ago. She never took any legal assistance for the abuse or to get her Tk 200,000 dower (den mohor) money. In her words, “Who will chase after the case! My parents accepted it, I did too.”

The paved road in the upazila is lined with green trees, crop fields and canals with bede (river nomads) families settled in tents on the banks of some canals.