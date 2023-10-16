Take measures to keep rivers alive: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Tusday asked all concerned to take proper steps to keep the rivers and other water bodies alive in the country.

"People may die if they have heart block. Our rivers and canals are like the lives of people. So, we have to take measures to keep them flowing," she said.

The premier made the remarks while virtually inaugurating 80 development schemes that included re-digging 430 small rivers, canals and water bodies and laying foundation stone of 20 new development projects under the Water Resources Ministry, from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She also inaugurated "65 community eye centres" at 65 Upazila Health Complexes in 28 districts, in the fourth phase, as part of the government's move to set up eye centre at every upazila across the country under Health and Family Welfare Ministry.