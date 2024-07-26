Bullet hits little Ahad in the eye and lodges in his head

This incident took place on the evening of 19 July, Friday, at a house in Rayerbagh of Jatrabari in the capital. Abul Hasan lives with his wife Shumi Akhter and their sons Matubbar (11) and Ahad. A senior assistant of the income tax department, Abul Hasan is from Pukhuria village of Manikdaha union, Bhanga upazila, Faridpur.

Hasan rushed downstairs with his son covered in blood. Armed men came forward and halted him, but later moved aside when they saw his son's condition. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, Hasan's brother Mukhlesur Rahman said that Ahad was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and kept on life support in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The physicians on duty said the bullet was lodged in his head but it would require a CT scan to determine its exact position. However, Ahad would have to be disconnected from the ICU equipment to undergo a CT scan but that would put his life at risk. At the same time, a CT scan was urgent.

Mukhlesur Rahman said that around 8:30pm the next day, Saturday, Ahad was declared dead while under treatment in the ICU. The family collected the little boy's body at 3:00pm Sunday afternoon after the post mortem was performed. They then took the body to their village Pukhuria in Bhanga by ambulance. Ahad was laid to rest there in the family graveyard. "Actually there was no family graveyard there before," said an emotional Mukhlesur Rahman, "It has started with Ahad being laid to rest."