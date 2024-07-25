Quota movement
Death toll rises to 202 as 1 more dies under treatment
Another person, who sustained bullet injuries in the capital’s Rayerbagh area during clashes centering the protests seeking reforms in the quota system in government jobs , died under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the small hours of Thursday.
With the death of pedestrian Zakir Hossain, 29, the toll in the clashes and violence centering the student movement across the country has risen to 202.
This death count is based on sources from some hospitals, people who brought in the bodies and the relatives of the deceased.
However, information has not been availed from all hospitals.
According to the information received so far, six people died on 16 July (Tuesday), 41 on 18 July (Thursday), 84 on Friday, 38 on Saturday, 21 on Sunday, five on Monday, three on Tuesday and four on Wednesday.
The people who died on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were undergoing treatment at hospitals.
DMCH police outpost in-charge Md. Bacchu Mia confirmed to Prothom Alo the death of Zakir Hossain.
The body has been kept at the mortuary for autopsy, he added.
Zakir Hossain worked at a tailor’s shop at Rayerbagh.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, his elder brother Monir Hossain said Zakir was returning home after his Juma prayers on Friday. He got caught up in clashes between protesters and the police. A bullet hit him in the abdomen. Other passers-by took him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Zakir Hossain, from Dasmina upazila in Patuakhali, used to live in Rayerbagh of the capital with his wife and daughter.