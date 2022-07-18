Shyamal Kanti Bhakta no longer enjoys teaching

Shyamal Kanti Bhakta gestured with his hands at the time, indicating that he did not want to speak. He has suffered brain haemorrhage twice and often falls ill, but he could not forget the assault that he encountered six years ago.

A week later on 14 July, Shyamal Kanti Bhakta expressed his interest to speak to Prothom Alo, though he spoke very little. Relatives said that the incident of 2016 has affected his entire family and they still live in fear.

Shyamal Kanti Bhakta was the headmaster of Piyar Sattar Latif High School in Narayangan’s Bandar. He was tortured on 13 May 2016 on allegations of demeaning the religion. At that time, a video had gone viral showing the headmaster holding his ears and squatting up and down while the Jatiya Party lawmaker Salim Osman looked on, counting. The school managing committee, too, forced Shyamal Kanti Bhakta to resign following the incident. The education ministry formed a committee and it found the allegations brought against him to be false and he was reinstated as headmaster.