India was aware of anti-Hasina wave but could not interfere: Jaishankar

According to him, however, India was not in a position to do much as it lacked the necessary leverage over Sheikh Hasina, who could only be “advised”, he told the MPs.

The Hindu also reported that Jaishankar indicated that India — like a few other leading stakeholders — had been aware of the tumultuous situation inside Bangladesh.

He also mentioned the UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk’s recent remarks about the UN warning the Bangladesh army against a confrontation with unarmed protesters during the anti-Hasina protests, that such a move would prompt the UN to ban the army from peacekeeping operations.