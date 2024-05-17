Ex-MP Poton, 4 others imprisoned in fertilizer embezzlement case

A court here on Wednesday sent five people including former Narsingdi-2 lawmaker Kamrul Ashraf Khan Poton to jail in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for allegedly embezzling fertilizer worth around Taka 581 crore.

The other accused in the case are- Poton Traders', a contracting firm owned by Poton, general managers Md Shahadat Hossain Nipu and Nazmul Alam Badal, its North Bengal representative Sohrab Hossain and Khulna representative Md Ataur Rahman.