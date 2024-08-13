Massive reshuffle in police, SB and CID chiefs changed

Rangpur Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Moniruzzaman and Rangpur range DIG Md Abdul Baten have been relieved of jobs.

Additional IGP and special branch of police chief Monirul Islam has been attached to the police headquarters.

DIG of railway police Md Shah Alam has been given the charge of special branch of police.

A large number of changes are carried out today, Tuesday. The home ministry and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Tuesday issued separate gazette notifications in this regard.