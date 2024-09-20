Govt to ensure peace in CHT, delegation to visit troubled districts Saturday
The government has urged all to remain calm in the three districts of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) while a high-level delegation will visit Khagrachari and Rangamati on Saturday.
"The interim government is working sincerely to resolve the problem created in Khagrachari yesterday (Thursday) and in Rangamati today. The government is deeply saddened by the ongoing assaults, attacks and loss of life following the lynching and subsequent death of a person there on September 18," said a statement issued from the chief adviser's press wing on Friday.
The government instructed all the law enforcing agencies to show optimum patience and ensure the safety of all the people living in the three Chittagong hill districts, the statement said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring peace, solidarity and harmony there.
The government urged all not to take the law into their own hands and not to get involved in destructive activities.
"Taking the law into one's own hands and destroying any property is a punishable and outrageous offence. Fair probes into all incidents related to violence and the trial of those responsible will be ensured," the statement said.
It said a strong probe body will be formed soon to this end and the authorities concerned have been instructed to ensure proper treatment of the injured ones.
A high-level delegation of the government, led by Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, will visit Khagrachari and Rangamati hill districts tomorrow (Saturday) as an unwanted situation erupted there.
Besides the Home Adviser, the delegation will include Chittagong Hill Tract Affairs Adviser, Local Government Adviser and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant on Defense and National Solidarity, the statement said.