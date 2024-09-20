Govt to ensure peace in CHT, delegation to visit troubled districts Saturday

The government instructed all the law enforcing agencies to show optimum patience and ensure the safety of all the people living in the three Chittagong hill districts, the statement said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring peace, solidarity and harmony there.

The government urged all not to take the law into their own hands and not to get involved in destructive activities.

"Taking the law into one's own hands and destroying any property is a punishable and outrageous offence. Fair probes into all incidents related to violence and the trial of those responsible will be ensured," the statement said.