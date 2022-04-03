Left-behind communities must be empowered

Overall development of the society is not possible if anyone is left to lag behind. It is the responsibility of the state to bring the left behind communities forward. The state is working on bringing them ahead. The other communities too must change their attitudes towards the Dalits, plain-land ethnic minorities, transgender persons, tea garden workers and others of the left behind communities in the country. And along with change attitudinal changes, the draft Anti-Discrimination Act must also be passed.

These observations were made at the roundtable on ‘Empowerment of left behind communities and participation in the development process.’ The roundtable, held on Saturday at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of the city, was organised by Christian Aid, Nagorik Uddyog and Prothom Alo with support from the European Union.