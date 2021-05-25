Bangla Academy DG Habibullah Siraji laid to rest at Azimpur graveyard

Ekushey Award winning poet and Bangla Academy director general Habibullah Siraji was laid to eternal rest at the Azimpur graveyard in the city following his second namaz-e-janaza on Tuesday.

Earlier, the first namaz-e-janaza was held on the Bangla Academy premises, which was conducted by Bangla Academy director Hasan Kabir.

Siraji’s body was first taken to the Nazrul Mancha of Bangla Academy at 10:00am today where people from all strata paid their last tributes to him.

Led by Bangla Academy secretary AHM Lokman, officers and employees of Bangla Academy paid their last respects to the late director general there.

The family of the late poet was also present at the time.

On behalf of the cultural affairs ministry, state minister KM Khalid and cultural secretary M Badrul Arefin paid tributes by laying wreaths at his coffin.

Members of various social, political and cultural organisations also paid their tributes to poet and writer Habibullah Siraji by placing wreaths.

On behalf of Bangladesh Awami League, Asim Kumar Ukil, Afzal Hossain, Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, lawyer Biplob Barua, Sayem Khan and Humayun Kabir Dhali paid their respects by placing floral wreaths.