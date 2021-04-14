Bangla Academy ex-DG Shamsuzzaman Khan passes away

Former director general of Bangla Academy professor Shamsuzzaman Khan has passed away. He was 81.

He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University at 2:00pm on Wednesday.

Director general of Bangla Academy Habibullah Siraji has confirmed this to the Prothom Alo.

He said Shamsuzzaman was undergoing treatment at the hospital for about two weeks.

Shamsuzzaman is famous for editing a series on Bangladesh folk culture of 64 different districts in 64 volumes. He also edited collections of folklore series in 114 volumes.

The folklorist and writer was awarded Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2001, Ekushey Padak in 2009 and Independence Day Award in 2017.