Bangladesh abstains as UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council over Ukraine

The results of the votes to expel Russia from the UN Human Rights Council of members of the United Nations General Assembly is seen on a screen during a continuation of the Eleventh Emergency Special Session on the invasion of Ukraine on 7 April, 2022 in New York City
The results of the votes to expel Russia from the UN Human Rights Council of members of the United Nations General Assembly is seen on a screen during a continuation of the Eleventh Emergency Special Session on the invasion of Ukraine on 7 April, 2022 in New York CityAFP

The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on Thursday with Bangladesh abstaining from voting.

The draft resolution was moved by the US over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

A total of 93 members voted in favour of the move while 24 countries voted against it and 58 countries including India and Pakistan abstained.

The decision was taken as the UNGA resumes its emergency special session.

In a draft of the resolution, the UNGA said the General Assembly would “suspend the rights of membership in the Human Rights Council of a member of the Council that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights.”

Bangladesh on 24 March voted in favour of Ukraine at an UN resolution and abstained from voting against Russia on another resolution on 2 March.

