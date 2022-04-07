Bangladesh abstains as UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council over Ukraine

A total of 93 members voted in favour of the move while 24 countries voted against it and 58 countries including India and Pakistan abstained.
The decision was taken as the UNGA resumes its emergency special session.
In a draft of the resolution, the UNGA said the General Assembly would “suspend the rights of membership in the Human Rights Council of a member of the Council that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights.”
Bangladesh on 24 March voted in favour of Ukraine at an UN resolution and abstained from voting against Russia on another resolution on 2 March.