Bangladesh an example of economic progress: Biden

US president Joe Biden has said Bangladesh is an example of economic progress and a country of great hope and opportunity.

"I congratulate you and the people of Bangladesh for your remarkable achievements," he said in a message sent to prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

On behalf of the United States, the US president congratulated the people of Bangladesh as Bangladesh celebrates its nation’s 50th anniversary of independence, reports UNB.

He said the United States values their friendship with Bangladesh, and they believe that shared commitments to democracy and human rights form the foundation of strong partnerships.

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen these commitments to build an even brighter future for the people of our nations over the next 50 years and beyond," Biden said.

He said Bangladesh's hosting of one million Rohingya refugees is an example to the world of humanity and generosity.

"The United States will continue to be a steadfast partner in finding a durable solution to this crisis," he said.

The US president applauded Bangladesh’s commitment on climate change and he looks forward to his administration working closely with prime minister Sheikh Hasina on this important issue.

"I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Bangladesh on this important and historic day of celebration," the message reads.