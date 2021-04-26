Bangladesh approaches China for vaccine

China firms want permission

The two Chinese firms in Bangladesh that sought permission are Sinovac and Anui Gefei. Discussions in this regard started before last September, but were stalled for quite some time.

Progress was then made through joint testing with Sinovac and the International Center for Diarrhea Research Bangladesh (icddr,b). Then in October last year, Sinovac said it has funding problems for the test and sought funds from icddr.b. The test initiative then fell through.

China’s Anui Jifei Langcom Biopharmaceutical Company Limited proposed to set up a factory for testing, research and manufacture of the vaccine. The government was in a dilemma over whether or not to accept their proposal. In a letter to Bangladesh’s cabinet secretary on 19 April, Anui Gifei said they had sought permission for the third phase of the test in Bangladesh in October 2020. Arrangements had been made but ultimately this did not materialise. Now instead of the third stage test, they want permission for emergency use of the vaccine.

The drug administration directorate replied to Anui Gifei’s letter the very next day. They said they needed to know if they had registration in seven countries. Bangladesh can give approval for the use of vaccines if these have approval of the US, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland and Japan. Bangladesh recognises their standards.

The Chinese embassy has earlier wanted to give 500,000 (5 lakh vaccines) to Bangladesh, but it took time to decide. China’s condition was that 30,000 doses of the vaccine be administered to the Chinese nationals in Bangladesh.

Former WHO consultant of the South Asian region, Mujaherul Haque, told Prothom Alo that when China expressed interest in research, that should have been accepted. It could then have been understood how effective this vaccine would be in the country. Also, with their support, vaccines could have been manufactured in the country. He said, “We lost that chance. The move to procure vaccines just from one source was a serious blunder.”

This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir