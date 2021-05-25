Bangladesh begins administering 1st dose of Chinese vaccine

Bangladesh on Tuesday began administering the first dose of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, marking a major turning point in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic, reports UNB.

Health minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the inoculation programme at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

On 12 May, Bangladesh received 5 lakh China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses, donated by the Chinese government.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, China and Bangladesh have been supporting and assisting each other in their fight against the pandemic.

China has donated and is donating vaccine doses to 80 developing countries with urgent needs, and has provided support under COVAX for the emergency use of vaccines in developing countries.