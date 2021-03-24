Bangladesh, Bhutan to examine rail network through India

Bangladesh and Bhutan have agreed to explore a possible railway network between the two countries through recently launched India's Chilahati-Haldibari railway connection, reports UNB.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering agreed to examine the matter to establish railway network between Bangladesh and Bhutan.



He was briefing reporters at Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday.

The two prime ministers also agreed to examine the possibility of establishing cargo flight communication connecting Bhutanese town Gelephu and Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat and Saidpur, Momen said.

He said the two prime ministers agreed to cooperate in the area of hydroelectric power among Bangladesh, Bhutan and India.