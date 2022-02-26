Bangladesh campaign for corona vaccination to continue till 28 Feb

The people thronged the vaccination centres across the country to take jabs.

The appearance of vaccine seekers was quite higher in some centres than the expectation. The DGHS received the news of chaos at some centres due to excessive crowd. The crowd is mainly seen in the areas where workers live.

Meerjady Sabrina said, "The target to vaccinate 10 million people has been fulfilled to a great extent. The people were enthusiastic to get vaccines. We would be able to meet the target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the people."