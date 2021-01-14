Bangladesh capable to store up to 150m vaccines: Health minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday reassured the people that there won’t be any problem in storing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines, reports UNB.

“Bangladesh currently has the capacity to store up to 150 million vaccines. So, there won’t be any issues when 40-50 million doses come from India,” he told the media after a meeting of the ministry on vaccination and distribution.

Minister Maleque is fully prepared for the vaccination drive. “Vaccination will be carried out from the public hospitals,” he said.