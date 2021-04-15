Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths top 10,000

Covid-19 deaths in the country crossed 10,000 in the country on Thursday as the government reported 94 more virus deaths.

A total of 10,081 deaths were reported in the country so far. Death toll in the country crossed 9,000 on 31 March.

The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 707,362 as 4,192 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).