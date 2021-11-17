Bangladesh defence sector at high risk of corruption: TI

Bangladesh defence sector is at high risk of corruption, according to a recent study of Berlin-based Transparency International.

The organisation released the 2020 Government Defence Integrity Index (GDI) on Tuesday.

It said Bangladesh has weak or non-existent safeguards against defence sector corruption.

New Zealand has been found to be the least risky country, the organisation added.

Out of the 86 countries featured in the GDI by Transparency International Defence and Security, 62 per cent of countries face a high to critical risk of corruption in their defence and security sectors.

The TIB presented the research results in a media release.