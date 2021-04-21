Bangladesh elected member of UN’s central drug policy-making body

Bangladesh has been elected member of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), the UN’s central drug policy-making body, for a three-year term beginning from January 2022, reports UNB.

The “highly competitive” election of the CND, also a subsidiary body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), was held on Tuesday at the ECOSOC Management meeting, Bangladesh’s permanent mission to the UN said.

Along with Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Iran have also been elected to this body from the Asia Pacific Group.