Bangladesh enters the vaccine age

Senior nurse Runu Veronica Costa has made history. She has been caring for coronavirus patients in hospital during the pandemic. She was the first in the country to be vaccinated as a frontline fighter in the ongoing battle against coronavirus. With her vaccination, Bangladesh started a new chapter in Covid control.

Nurse Costa was vaccinated against coronavirus at Kurmitola Hospital in the capital around 4:00pm on Wednesday afternoon. She told reporters that she had taken the vaccine voluntarily and is fine. "You should be encouraged by seeing me, seeing us," she added.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the vaccination programme at Kurmitola Hospital Wednesday, joining the ceremony virtually from Ganabhaban. Five people were vaccinated in her presence. At the start of the vaccination, the prime minister asked Runu Veronica Costa if she was scared. And after the vaccination, she congratulated the senior nurse.

The other four who were vaccinated in the presence of the prime minister were Ahmed Lutful Moben, a physician at the Kurmitola General Hospital, Prof Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the health department, traffic sergeant at Motijheel in the capital Didarul Islam and Brigadier General M Imran Hamid of the Bangladesh Army. After the launch, 21 more people were vaccinated.