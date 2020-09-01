Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bangladesh and Saint Kitts and Nevis, an island country in the West Indies, have established diplomatic relationship formally by signing a Joint Communiqué, reports UNB.

Bangladesh ambassador to the US Mohammad Ziauddin and Saint Kitts and Nevis ambassador to the US Thelma Phillip Browne inked the communiqué on behalf of their respective countries at the Bangladesh embassy in Washington, DC on Monday.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is an active member of the United Nations, Caribbean Community (CARICOM); Organization of American States (OAS), Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and other international bodies and multilateral forums.