Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Saint Kitts and Nevis

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bangladesh and Saint Kitts and Nevis, an island country in the West Indies, have established diplomatic relationship formally by signing a Joint Communiqué, reports UNB.

Bangladesh ambassador to the US Mohammad Ziauddin and Saint Kitts and Nevis ambassador to the US Thelma Phillip Browne inked the communiqué on behalf of their respective countries at the Bangladesh embassy in Washington, DC on Monday.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is an active member of the United Nations, Caribbean Community (CARICOM); Organization of American States (OAS), Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and other international bodies and multilateral forums.

Advertisement
Besides, it would pave the way for unveiling a new vista of bilateral trade and tourism between the two countries, said the Bangladesh Embassy on Tuesday.

With the establishment of diplomatic ties, Bangladesh would expect support of Saint Kitts and Nevis on different critical issues in international and multilateral fora as well as it would bring momentum to Bangladesh’s endeavors to enlist support in various elections to the international organizations and forums.

Besides, it would pave the way for unveiling a new vista of bilateral trade and tourism between the two countries, said the Bangladesh Embassy on Tuesday.

More News

Former Chittagong University professor Shah Alam dies

Former Chittagong University professor Shah Alam dies

Bangladesh declares one day mourning for Pranab

Pranab Mukherjee

Trains will continue with half passenger load, no fare increase

Trains will continue with half passenger load, no fare increase

BNP expresses deep shock at Pranab Mukherjee's death

BNP expresses deep shock at Pranab Mukherjee's death