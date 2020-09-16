Bangladesh expresses deep concern over ban on onion exports by India

Bangladesh has shared its "deep concern" with India at the sudden ban on onion exports saying it undermines the discussions that took place in October last year and January this year, reports UNB.



The latest "abrupt announcement" of the Indian government "undermines" the discussions that took place in 2019 and 2020 between the two friendly countries on the matter and the understanding shared, said an official at the foreign affairs ministry as written to Indian High Commission in Dhaka.



Bangladesh referred to a commerce secretary-level meeting between the two countries held on 15-16 January, 2020 and VVIP-level visit to India in October last year when the Bangladesh side requested regarding the matter.

